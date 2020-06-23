All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1251 Scott Ave

1251 Scott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1251 Scott Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66105
Armourdale

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
garage
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4500435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1251 Scott Ave have any available units?
1251 Scott Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 1251 Scott Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1251 Scott Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1251 Scott Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1251 Scott Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1251 Scott Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1251 Scott Ave does offer parking.
Does 1251 Scott Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1251 Scott Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1251 Scott Ave have a pool?
No, 1251 Scott Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1251 Scott Ave have accessible units?
No, 1251 Scott Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1251 Scott Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1251 Scott Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1251 Scott Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1251 Scott Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
