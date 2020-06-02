Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 12400 ClubHouse Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
12400 ClubHouse Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12400 ClubHouse Drive
12400 Clubhouse Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
12400 Clubhouse Drive, Kansas City, KS 66109
Prairie - Piper-kc-ks
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5 Bedroom, 4 bath, 2 car garage, fireplace, deck/patio, Partially fenced yard, finished basement. Must see!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12400 ClubHouse Drive have any available units?
12400 ClubHouse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, KS
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12400 ClubHouse Drive have?
Some of 12400 ClubHouse Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12400 ClubHouse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12400 ClubHouse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12400 ClubHouse Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12400 ClubHouse Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12400 ClubHouse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12400 ClubHouse Drive offers parking.
Does 12400 ClubHouse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12400 ClubHouse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12400 ClubHouse Drive have a pool?
No, 12400 ClubHouse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12400 ClubHouse Drive have accessible units?
No, 12400 ClubHouse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12400 ClubHouse Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12400 ClubHouse Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Sun River Apartments
1080 402 River Falls Rd
Kansas City, KS 66111
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with Balconies
Kansas City Apartments with Parking
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MO
Overland Park, KS
Olathe, KS
Lawrence, KS
Topeka, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Raytown, MO
Gladstone, MO
Leavenworth, KS
Liberty, MO
Grandview, MO
Belton, MO
Raymore, MO
Nearby Neighborhoods
Rosedale
Victory Hills
Apartments Near Colleges
Kansas City Kansas Community College
University of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City