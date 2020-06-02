All apartments in Kansas City
12400 ClubHouse Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12400 ClubHouse Drive

12400 Clubhouse Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12400 Clubhouse Drive, Kansas City, KS 66109
Prairie - Piper-kc-ks

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5 Bedroom, 4 bath, 2 car garage, fireplace, deck/patio, Partially fenced yard, finished basement. Must see!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12400 ClubHouse Drive have any available units?
12400 ClubHouse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 12400 ClubHouse Drive have?
Some of 12400 ClubHouse Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12400 ClubHouse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12400 ClubHouse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12400 ClubHouse Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12400 ClubHouse Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12400 ClubHouse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12400 ClubHouse Drive offers parking.
Does 12400 ClubHouse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12400 ClubHouse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12400 ClubHouse Drive have a pool?
No, 12400 ClubHouse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12400 ClubHouse Drive have accessible units?
No, 12400 ClubHouse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12400 ClubHouse Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12400 ClubHouse Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
