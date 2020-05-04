All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 10741 Rowland Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
10741 Rowland Court
Last updated October 24 2019 at 4:03 PM

10741 Rowland Court

10741 Rowland Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
I-435 West Kansas City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10741 Rowland Court, Kansas City, KS 66109
I-435 West Kansas City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is so beautiful! The living room has a beautiful fireplace. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances as well as granite counter tops. Walkout dinning area to a deck and a fenced yard. This home also has a 2 car garage and finished basement. To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10741 Rowland Court have any available units?
10741 Rowland Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10741 Rowland Court have?
Some of 10741 Rowland Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10741 Rowland Court currently offering any rent specials?
10741 Rowland Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10741 Rowland Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10741 Rowland Court is pet friendly.
Does 10741 Rowland Court offer parking?
Yes, 10741 Rowland Court offers parking.
Does 10741 Rowland Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10741 Rowland Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10741 Rowland Court have a pool?
No, 10741 Rowland Court does not have a pool.
Does 10741 Rowland Court have accessible units?
No, 10741 Rowland Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10741 Rowland Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10741 Rowland Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City