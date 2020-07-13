Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets bathtub carpet oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court 24hr gym parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access online portal

Patriot Pointe, a community of townhomes in Junction City, KS, is much more than a collection of apartments for rent; it’s a place to socialize with neighbors at monthly events, a place to watch your dog play in the fenced-in yard and a place to call home. Designed with your comfort in mind, each townhome is equipped with features to make life simpler. From the black appliances in the kitchen to the full-size stackable washer and dryer in the linen closet, you’ll easily be able to manage chores. With multiple closets, an attached garage and the option of an unfinished basement, you’ll also have ample storage space for your belongings. Thanks to a partnership with The Bluffs, a nearby sister community, residents of Patriot Pointe can enjoy free access to that community’s swimming pool, fitness center, basketball court and playground. It’s the right choice. Make Patriot Pointe your home today.