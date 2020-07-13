All apartments in Junction City
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:45 PM

Patriot Pointe

1901 Victory Ln · (833) 247-2680
Location

1901 Victory Ln, Junction City, KS 66441

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1621 · Avail. Jul 15

$983

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1239 sqft

Unit 1637 · Avail. now

$998

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1239 sqft

Unit 1527 · Avail. now

$998

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1239 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1708 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,029

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Unit 1539 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,029

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Patriot Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Patriot Pointe, a community of townhomes in Junction City, KS, is much more than a collection of apartments for rent; it’s a place to socialize with neighbors at monthly events, a place to watch your dog play in the fenced-in yard and a place to call home. Designed with your comfort in mind, each townhome is equipped with features to make life simpler. From the black appliances in the kitchen to the full-size stackable washer and dryer in the linen closet, you’ll easily be able to manage chores. With multiple closets, an attached garage and the option of an unfinished basement, you’ll also have ample storage space for your belongings. Thanks to a partnership with The Bluffs, a nearby sister community, residents of Patriot Pointe can enjoy free access to that community’s swimming pool, fitness center, basketball court and playground. It’s the right choice. Make Patriot Pointe your home today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20-$35
restrictions: 120 lbs, Please contact office for restricted breeds
Parking Details: Street Parking, Driveway & Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Patriot Pointe have any available units?
Patriot Pointe has 9 units available starting at $983 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Patriot Pointe have?
Some of Patriot Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Patriot Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Patriot Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Patriot Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Patriot Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Patriot Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Patriot Pointe offers parking.
Does Patriot Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Patriot Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Patriot Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Patriot Pointe has a pool.
Does Patriot Pointe have accessible units?
No, Patriot Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Patriot Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Patriot Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does Patriot Pointe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Patriot Pointe has units with air conditioning.
