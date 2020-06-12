/
2 bedroom apartments
17 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Junction City, KS
The Bluffs
1810 Caroline Ave, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$762
1050 sqft
Prime location close to 170 and Highway 77 as well as nearby shopping and dining. Community features clubhouse, 2 fitness centers, zero-entry pool and spa. Washer/dryer in unit.
Patriot Pointe
1901 Victory Ln, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
1239 sqft
Conveniently located close to downtown Junction City, Fort Riley, Milford Lake and Highway 77. Large townhomes with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and attached garages. Community features pool and hot tub.
930 Winwood Dr #2
930 Windwood Drive, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
1131 sqft
Great Space! - This recently redone 2 bedroom unit in a cute triplex awaits a new tenant! Located at the end of a cul-de-sac and close to shopping, restaurants and Hwy 77/I-70 for easy access to Ft Riley you're never far from conveniences.
534 W 3rd
534 West 3rd Street, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$775
1314 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Available August 1, 2020 - Property Id: 195286 2 bedroom, 1 bath with 1 car attached garage, family room, covered front porch. Basement for storage only Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
908 N Madison
908 North Madison Street, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$795
1040 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom with eat in kitchen - Property Id: 197956 Adorable 2 bedroom with eat in kitchen, formal dining room, large living room, small basement, 1 car detached garage, fenced yard. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
414 S. Madison Apt B
414 South Madison Street, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$675
All Utilities Paid! - This quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bath basement apartment awaits new tenants! The walls have a fresh coat of paint and new carpeting too! Owner provides all utilities at this unit as well.
70 Riley Manor Ct.
70 Riley Mnr, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
Modest Townhome - This updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome in Junction City, available now! Close to Fort Riley, Downtown Junction City, and other shopping amenities.
423 1/2 W 10th
423 1/2 W 10th St, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$695
858 sqft
Cute & Clean! - This darling 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit awaits a new tenant! Fresh paint inside, lots of windows for natural light and wood floors throughout add much character. Spacious kitchen and bedrooms too with plenty of closet space.
1312 N Eisenhower
1312 North Eisenhower Drive, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
Central Location - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow with wood flooring throughout. Eat in kitchen also houses washer/dryer hookups and access to the fenced backyard. This home is pet friendly for up to 2 approved pets and a paid pet deposit.
1393 Parkside Dr.
1393 Parkside Dr, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
891 sqft
1393 Parkside Dr. Available 07/07/20 1393 Parkside - Cute 2 bed, 1 bath duplex. This home offers hardwood floors throughout the kitchen, dining room & living room. And carpet in both bedrooms. Has a nice attached one car garage.
922 S Madison St
922 South Madison Street, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
850 sqft
922 S Madison St Available 06/15/20 Single Family Home - FULLY FURNISHED PLUS ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! This cute home is a great starter for a small family or single individuals! Updates have been made to this 2 bedroom 1 bath home.
711 W. 1st St.
711 West 1st Street, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$575
800 sqft
711 W. 1st Street - Cute two bedroom, one bath duplex, featuring original hardwood floors. This home has a large yard with a storage shed and sits on a quiet street. (RLNE3787411)
729 West 14th Street
729 West 14th Street, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
748 sqft
Convenient and affordable! Two bedroom, 1 bath home located close to Ft. Riley. Off street parking in back. Pet friendly upon approval. Washer and dryer included. Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, water and trash.
630 W. 11th Apt B
630 West 11th Street, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
810 sqft
630 W. 11th Apt B Available 04/10/20 Owner Pays Water Service - This clean and move in ready 2 bedroom duplex offers just enough space for you and your belongings.
2604 Valentine
2604 Valentine Lane, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1080 sqft
Serene Location - With warm weather just around the corner you don't want to miss out on this neighborhood! Enjoy the beautiful pond, walking trails, and playground! This beautiful property is located in the Olivia Farms Area on the North side of
1625 Bradley Avenue
1625 Bradley Avenue, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
672 sqft
Available Now! Very cute 2 BD, 1 bath home. Located close to Ft. Riley. Pets okay upon approval and with appropriate deposit/fees. Call 785-727-7287 or visit www.jckshomerentals.com to schedule a showing! TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.
3638 Saddle Horn Trail
3638 Saddle Horn Trail, Ogden, KS
2 Bedrooms
$889
1100 sqft
Delivering the finest apartments in Ogden, Kansas, River Trail Apartments is a charming community that offers our residents an ideal foundation for a comfortable lifestyle near Fort Riley.
