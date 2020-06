Amenities

Great Space! - This recently redone 2 bedroom unit in a cute triplex awaits a new tenant! Located at the end of a cul-de-sac and close to shopping, restaurants and Hwy 77/I-70 for easy access to Ft Riley you're never far from conveniences. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout will welcome you in to this townhome. The main level homes a roomy and open living dining area with a galley kitchen. Upstairs you'll find 2 roomy bedrooms, a full bath and the laundry area for convenience. Off-street parking is available too.



Call a Mathis Lueker Property Manager at 785-223-5505 for more information or to schedule your private showing.



No Pets Allowed



