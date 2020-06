Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

You'll love this cottage bungalow! It's a lot bigger on the inside than it looks on the outside. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has lots to offer! Lots of wood features including hard wood floors. Has a new coat of paint and updated bathroom. There's a big studi-built garage out back for storage. Will be ready to rent around July 1. Ask about our lease-purchase option too!