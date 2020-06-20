All apartments in Junction City
2710 Oakwood Dr.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2710 Oakwood Dr.

2710 Oakwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2710 Oakwood Drive, Junction City, KS 66441

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2710 Oakwood Dr. Available 08/01/20 2710 Oakwood Dr., Junction City - This roomy 5 bedroom, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage home has tons to offer; two living areas, eat-in kitchen, fully fenced in the back yard, deck, fireplace, storage shed, new roof in 2017, under stair storage, walk-out basement, and not to mention a fantastic on-suite bathroom!

2 Dogs or 2 Cats allowed. **All animals must be approved before signing a lease**

Property Utilities (Tenant Responsibility)
Gas: Kansas Gas Services
Electric: Evergy
Water/Trash/Sewer: City of Junction City

Owner Approved Animals:
Non-Refundable Pet Fee: $350.00

Application fee: $35 per application.
Each resident over the age of 18 years old must submit a separate rental application.
Application fees are non-refundable.
Applications are processed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
For more details about our screening policies please visit: https://nexthomeunlimited.com/screening-policy

(RLNE5788392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 Oakwood Dr. have any available units?
2710 Oakwood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Junction City, KS.
What amenities does 2710 Oakwood Dr. have?
Some of 2710 Oakwood Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 Oakwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2710 Oakwood Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 Oakwood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2710 Oakwood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2710 Oakwood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2710 Oakwood Dr. does offer parking.
Does 2710 Oakwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 Oakwood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 Oakwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 2710 Oakwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2710 Oakwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2710 Oakwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 Oakwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2710 Oakwood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2710 Oakwood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2710 Oakwood Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
