Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2710 Oakwood Dr. Available 08/01/20 2710 Oakwood Dr., Junction City - This roomy 5 bedroom, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage home has tons to offer; two living areas, eat-in kitchen, fully fenced in the back yard, deck, fireplace, storage shed, new roof in 2017, under stair storage, walk-out basement, and not to mention a fantastic on-suite bathroom!



2 Dogs or 2 Cats allowed. **All animals must be approved before signing a lease**



Property Utilities (Tenant Responsibility)

Gas: Kansas Gas Services

Electric: Evergy

Water/Trash/Sewer: City of Junction City



Owner Approved Animals:

Non-Refundable Pet Fee: $350.00



Application fee: $35 per application.

Each resident over the age of 18 years old must submit a separate rental application.

Application fees are non-refundable.

Applications are processed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more details about our screening policies please visit: https://nexthomeunlimited.com/screening-policy



(RLNE5788392)