All apartments in Junction City
Find more places like 1626 Deb's Sunrise Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Junction City, KS
/
1626 Deb's Sunrise Trail
Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:26 PM

1626 Deb's Sunrise Trail

1626 Deb's Sunrise Trail · (785) 727-7287
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Junction City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1626 Deb's Sunrise Trail, Junction City, KS 66441

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2419 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available September 2018!

This beautiful home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac on the Northwest side of Junction City. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, a second living room in the basement, a large eat in kitchen with island, and a deck off the kitchen leading to the large fenced in back yard. Attached two car garage. No pets. Rent/Deposit $1600.00. Call 785-727-7287 or visit www.jckshomerentals.com to schedule a showing!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/1626-debs-sunrise-trail ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 Deb's Sunrise Trail have any available units?
1626 Deb's Sunrise Trail has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1626 Deb's Sunrise Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1626 Deb's Sunrise Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 Deb's Sunrise Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1626 Deb's Sunrise Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1626 Deb's Sunrise Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1626 Deb's Sunrise Trail does offer parking.
Does 1626 Deb's Sunrise Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1626 Deb's Sunrise Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 Deb's Sunrise Trail have a pool?
No, 1626 Deb's Sunrise Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1626 Deb's Sunrise Trail have accessible units?
No, 1626 Deb's Sunrise Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 Deb's Sunrise Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1626 Deb's Sunrise Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1626 Deb's Sunrise Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1626 Deb's Sunrise Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1626 Deb's Sunrise Trail?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Patriot Pointe
1901 Victory Ln
Junction City, KS 66441
The Bluffs
1810 Caroline Ave
Junction City, KS 66441

Similar Pages

Junction City 2 BedroomsJunction City 3 Bedrooms
Junction City Apartments with ParkingJunction City Dog Friendly Apartments
Junction City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Manhattan, KSSalina, KS
Ogden, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity