1904 N Severance - 19

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry playground tennis court

Beautiful 2 bedroom Townhome. Features 1500 sq feet of living space, 2 large bedrooms (11x19) and both have large walk in closets (4x8), 1 and half bathrooms, an office that could be used as a 3rd bedroom, laundry room (washer and dryer included) and open concept kitchen and living room. All units come with all appliances, granite counters and beautiful vinyl simulated hard wood floors. Pets are welcome.

Inverness Apartments. The complex has 54 units and usually has very few vacancies. It is located in the North East side of Hutchinson and is close to entertainment, restaurants, schools and the hospital. The complex is across the street from the Fair Grounds tennis park, playground and splash pad.