1904 N Severance - 19
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1904 N Severance - 19

1904 N Severance St · (620) 200-0033
Location

1904 N Severance St, Hutchinson, KS 67502

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
tennis court
Beautiful 2 bedroom Townhome. Features 1500 sq feet of living space, 2 large bedrooms (11x19) and both have large walk in closets (4x8), 1 and half bathrooms, an office that could be used as a 3rd bedroom, laundry room (washer and dryer included) and open concept kitchen and living room. All units come with all appliances, granite counters and beautiful vinyl simulated hard wood floors. Pets are welcome.
Inverness Apartments. The complex has 54 units and usually has very few vacancies. It is located in the North East side of Hutchinson and is close to entertainment, restaurants, schools and the hospital. The complex is across the street from the Fair Grounds tennis park, playground and splash pad.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 N Severance - 19 have any available units?
1904 N Severance - 19 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1904 N Severance - 19 have?
Some of 1904 N Severance - 19's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 N Severance - 19 currently offering any rent specials?
1904 N Severance - 19 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 N Severance - 19 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1904 N Severance - 19 is pet friendly.
Does 1904 N Severance - 19 offer parking?
No, 1904 N Severance - 19 does not offer parking.
Does 1904 N Severance - 19 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1904 N Severance - 19 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 N Severance - 19 have a pool?
No, 1904 N Severance - 19 does not have a pool.
Does 1904 N Severance - 19 have accessible units?
No, 1904 N Severance - 19 does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 N Severance - 19 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1904 N Severance - 19 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1904 N Severance - 19 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1904 N Severance - 19 has units with air conditioning.
