1900 N Severance - 4
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1900 N Severance - 4

1900 North Severance Street · (620) 200-0033
Location

1900 North Severance Street, Hutchinson, KS 67502

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
internet access
tennis court
Inverness Apartments........Fully furnished short term rentals.
Units come fully furnished with living room furniture, dining room table, bedroom furniture, washer and dryer, fully stocked kitchen, bed linens and towels. Minimum stay is 30 days. Pet friendly.
Inverness Apartments. The complex has 54 units and usually has very few vacancies. It is located in the North East side of Hutchinson and is close to entertainment, restaurants, schools and the hospital. The complex is across the street from the Fair Grounds tennis park, playground and splash pad.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

