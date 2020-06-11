1900 N Severance - 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry playground internet access tennis court

Inverness Apartments........Fully furnished short term rentals.

Units come fully furnished with living room furniture, dining room table, bedroom furniture, washer and dryer, fully stocked kitchen, bed linens and towels. Minimum stay is 30 days. Pet friendly.

Inverness Apartments. The complex has 54 units and usually has very few vacancies. It is located in the North East side of Hutchinson and is close to entertainment, restaurants, schools and the hospital. The complex is across the street from the Fair Grounds tennis park, playground and splash pad.