Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:23 PM

88 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Haysville, KS

Finding an apartment in Haysville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
Haysville
3 Units Available
Bridgewater Apartments
335 S Jane St, Haysville, KS
2 Bedrooms
$695
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$770
1169 sqft
Welcome to your new apartment home with Bridgewater. This 96-unit family friendly community is set in a southern suburb of Wichita, in the city of Haysville, Kansas.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Haysville
1 Unit Available
201 E Karla
201 East Karla Avenue, Haysville, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Marchant Grove Townhomes. Luxury Independent Living 55 and older without a mortgage!! Featuring 1,100 sq. ft. of living space, 2 bedrooms, walk-in closet/storm room with concrete walls and ceiling, wide door openings, and a walk-in shower.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Haysville
1 Unit Available
220 Sunset
220 Sunset Avenue, Haysville, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
2200 sqft
220 Sunset - Property Id: 224561 220 Sunset ?Haysville,KS Rent: $1,025.00 ?Deposit: $1,025.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Residents pay gas, electric, water, trash, lawn care and pest control.
Results within 5 miles of Haysville

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stanley-Aley
1 Unit Available
3105 W Dora
3105 West Dora Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$625
720 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home! - This house wont last long! Oversized yard with outside storage space, fence, and fire pit.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
South Central
1 Unit Available
1856 S. Laura St.
1856 Laura Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
792 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath on Large Corner Lot - Cute 2 bed 1 bath home on a large corner lot. This home features a large laundry/mud room and a 1 car detached garage. (RLNE5857976)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South City
1 Unit Available
1614 Tulsa Street East
1614 Tulsa Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$550
800 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bed, 1 bath. Hardwood floors Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1614-tulsa-st-e-wichita-ks-67216-usa-unit-1/b5451fd9-c63b-4d18-9232-359b1cd3d966 (RLNE5836181)

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Central
1 Unit Available
2236 S Washington
2236 South Washington Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$675
624 sqft
2236 S Washington Available 07/05/20 Cozy Home with Detached Garage and Large Back Yard - 2 BEDROOM HOME WITH ONE CAR GARAGE Available July 5, 2020 - Preleasing NOW!! Rent: $675/mth Deposit: $675 (deposit & leasing fee) Pet Fee: $250 for first

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stanley-Aley
1 Unit Available
1822 S. Bonn #2
1822 South Bonn Avenue, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$400
556 sqft
Cozy Affordable 1 bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 271704 1822 S. Bonn #2 Wichita, KS Rent: $400.00 Deposit: $400.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
McCormick
1 Unit Available
1326 S. Vine
1326 South Vine Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$415
500 sqft
1326 S. Vine - Property Id: 291081 1322 S. Vine #3 ?Wichita,KS Rent: $415.00 ?Deposit: $415.00 Pets: No Pets Please Utilities: The resident pays gas and electric. Bedrooms: 1 Baths: 1 Heat and air: Yes Kitchen: Refrigerator and range.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Southwest Wichita
1 Unit Available
2926 S Vine St
2926 South Vine Street, Wichita, KS
4 Bedrooms
$950
1216 sqft
Southwest (31st St S & Seneca) 4 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom - $950 - Completely Remodeled - ALL NEW - Fenced Backyard - Laundry Room w washer/dryer hookups - Fridge, Dishwasher, Stove, and Microwave - Deposit - $950 - Pet Fee - $295 - No Application Fee -

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Oakwood Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
918 S Honeybrook Ln
918 South Honeybrook Lane, Derby, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2909 sqft
NEWLY LISTED! Large 4 bedroom (plus office), 3 bath quad level home in Derby.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:32pm
South Seneca
1 Unit Available
5480 S. Gold St. - 400
5480 South Gold Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$975
1080 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled Townhome in a nice, quiet community! Enjoy the lovely, walk-out view of the pond and the brand new finishes on this newly renovated 2 bed, 1.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Stanley-Aley
1 Unit Available
1708 S St Paul
1708 South Saint Paul Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1708 S St Paul 3 bed 1 Bath - Super cute, spacious 3 bed 1 bath with fenced in yard! Ready for move in! Window coverings already in place. Large 3rd br was actually former garage. Could be used as a br or large family room. (RLNE5743090)

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Stanley-Aley
1 Unit Available
1904 S Fern
1904 South Fern Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$825
1458 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home - 3 bedroom, 1 bath, washer dryer hookups, Central heat & air, Large fenced backyard and 1 car attached garage $825 Rent $700 Security Deposit $35 Application fee PER adult $150 non refundable pet fee per pet Tenants

1 of 22

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
Southwest Village
1 Unit Available
3142 S Illinois Cir
3142 South Illinois Circle, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1608 sqft
Just remodeled 3br, 2bath house is conveniently located near West Street & 31st Street South, with easy access to 235. Main floor has living room and dining room with vaulted ceilings, kitchen has new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
South City
1 Unit Available
2617 Victoria Street
2617 S Victoria Ave, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$645
834 sqft
Coming Soon!! Two Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House with fenced back yard and one car attached garage. Fridge and stove will be provided. Washer and dryer hookups in separate laundry room.

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
South City
1 Unit Available
1104 Luther East
1104 E Luther St, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home on a corner lot with attached 1 car garage and fenced back yard! Kitchen appliances include fridge and oven range. Washer/Dryer hookups in separate laundry room.

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
South City
1 Unit Available
2576 South Mosley Street
2576 S Mosley Ave, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
896 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House. Fresh paint, new flooring, new kitchen. Kitchen appliances include Fridge/Freezer and Oven Range. Washer/dryer hookups in separate laundry room. Large fenced in back yard with two sheds.

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
Southwest Village
1 Unit Available
3909 W. 31st St. S. - 301
3909 W 31st St S 301, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$795
1347 sqft
Quiet Townhome Community 2 BR - 2 BR, 2 BA - Washer/Dryer Hookups - Private Patio - Appliances - Shades - Ceiling Fans - Fireplace - Pets Welcome with Approval! Rent amount shown is for monthly auto-pay schedule.
Results within 10 miles of Haysville
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
20 Units Available
Berkshire Apartments
8820 W Westlawn St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$789
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$889
1070 sqft
Berkshire Apartments and Townhomes have on-site laundry, hardwood floors, dishwashers and parking. Access to gym, business center, playground and sports courts. Conveniently located just off of I-235.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Crown Chase
1010 N Ridge Rd, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$669
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$769
978 sqft
Attention Resident(s)We will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2016 in observance of Memorial Day. If you have a maintenance emergency, contact our on call staff. Also, there will be parking lot construction on Wednesday, June 1 and Thursday June 2.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Delano
3 Units Available
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$999
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Find your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Wichita! Our community offers beautifully furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments for you to call home! To simplify your life and reduce your monthly expenses, our
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
8 Units Available
Pinnacle Apartments
429 West Central Avenue, Wichita, KS
Studio
$795
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
854 sqft
Live the good life at Pinnacle Apartments in Wichita! Our 429 W. Central Ave location in Wichita's 67203 area is a convenient place to move. Choose from 1 to 2 bedroom floorplan options. Contact us to book a time that we can give you a tour.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:37pm
Westlink
2 Units Available
Maple Gardens Village
10200 W Maple St, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Maple Gardens Village, an all adult unique community with elevator access. Our residents enjoy daily activities such as playing bridge, dominoes, exercise class, jigsaw puzzles, and more.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Haysville, KS

Finding an apartment in Haysville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

