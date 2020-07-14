Bridgewater Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Welcome to your new apartment home with Bridgewater. This 96-unit family friendly community is set in a southern suburb of Wichita, in the city of Haysville, Kansas. You can find the residents enjoying a refreshing dip in the community swimming pool or socializing in the barbecue area, picnic pavilion or children's playground. The clubhouse features a cardio fitness center, community room and business center equipped with computers. The apartment homes participate in The Housing Choice Voucher Program designed to maintain affordable housing for residents.