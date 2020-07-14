All apartments in Haysville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Bridgewater Apartments

335 S Jane St · (316) 227-1778
Location

335 S Jane St, Haysville, KS 67060
Haysville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-304 · Avail. Jul 31

$845

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1111 sqft

Unit 3-313 · Avail. Aug 2

$845

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bridgewater Apartments.

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Welcome to your new apartment home with Bridgewater. This 96-unit family friendly community is set in a southern suburb of Wichita, in the city of Haysville, Kansas. You can find the residents enjoying a refreshing dip in the community swimming pool or socializing in the barbecue area, picnic pavilion or children's playground. The clubhouse features a cardio fitness center, community room and business center equipped with computers. The apartment homes participate in The Housing Choice Voucher Program designed to maintain affordable housing for residents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bridgewater Apartments have any available units?
Bridgewater Apartments has 2 units available starting at $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bridgewater Apartments have?
Some of Bridgewater Apartments's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bridgewater Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Bridgewater Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bridgewater Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Bridgewater Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Bridgewater Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Bridgewater Apartments offers parking.
Does Bridgewater Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bridgewater Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bridgewater Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Bridgewater Apartments has a pool.
Does Bridgewater Apartments have accessible units?
No, Bridgewater Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Bridgewater Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bridgewater Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Bridgewater Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bridgewater Apartments has units with air conditioning.
