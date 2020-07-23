3BR 1BA in Haysville. New interior paint. Very cute home. Rent is $750/month. Deposit is $750. Applications are at www.jblare.managebuilding.com. Please beware of scammers. Call 316-393-6460 if you have other questions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 311 S Hungerford have any available units?
311 S Hungerford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haysville, KS.
What amenities does 311 S Hungerford have?
Some of 311 S Hungerford's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 S Hungerford currently offering any rent specials?
311 S Hungerford is not currently offering any rent specials.