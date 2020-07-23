311 S Hungerford

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry

3BR 1BA in Haysville. New interior paint. Very cute home. Rent is $750/month. Deposit is $750. Applications are at www.jblare.managebuilding.com. Please beware of scammers. Call 316-393-6460 if you have other questions.