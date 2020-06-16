All apartments in Haysville
Find more places like 220 Sunset.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Haysville, KS
/
220 Sunset
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:37 AM

220 Sunset

220 Sunset Avenue · (316) 263-8110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Haysville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

220 Sunset Avenue, Haysville, KS 67060
Haysville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1025 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
220 Sunset - Property Id: 224561

220 Sunset
?Haysville,KS
Rent: $1,025.00

?Deposit: $1,025.00

Pets: Negotiable

Utilities: Residents pay gas, electric, water, trash, lawn care and pest control.

Bedrooms: 2+

Baths: 1 1/2

Heat and air: Central
Kitchen: Refrigerator, range, dishwasher

W/D: Washer and dryer included.
Flooring: Wood

Parking: 1 attached garage 2 car detached
Availability: Now

?
Term: 1 Year
Internal features: Spacious home with huge family room that includes a wood-burning fireplace.
?
External features: fenced in back yard with 2 car garage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224561
Property Id 224561

(RLNE5650873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Sunset have any available units?
220 Sunset has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 220 Sunset have?
Some of 220 Sunset's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Sunset currently offering any rent specials?
220 Sunset isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Sunset pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Sunset is pet friendly.
Does 220 Sunset offer parking?
Yes, 220 Sunset does offer parking.
Does 220 Sunset have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 Sunset offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Sunset have a pool?
No, 220 Sunset does not have a pool.
Does 220 Sunset have accessible units?
No, 220 Sunset does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Sunset have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Sunset has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Sunset have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Sunset does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 220 Sunset?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bridgewater Apartments
335 S Jane St
Haysville, KS 67060

Similar Pages

Haysville 2 BedroomsHaysville 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Haysville Apartments with ParkingHaysville Apartments with Pool
Haysville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wichita, KSValley Center, KSMaize, KS
Newton, KSHalstead, KSDerby, KS
El Dorado, KSAndover, KSHutchinson, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Wichita State University
Friends University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity