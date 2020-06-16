Amenities
220 Sunset - Property Id: 224561
220 Sunset
?Haysville,KS
Rent: $1,025.00
?Deposit: $1,025.00
Pets: Negotiable
Utilities: Residents pay gas, electric, water, trash, lawn care and pest control.
Bedrooms: 2+
Baths: 1 1/2
Heat and air: Central
Kitchen: Refrigerator, range, dishwasher
W/D: Washer and dryer included.
Flooring: Wood
Parking: 1 attached garage 2 car detached
Availability: Now
?
Term: 1 Year
Internal features: Spacious home with huge family room that includes a wood-burning fireplace.
?
External features: fenced in back yard with 2 car garage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224561
Property Id 224561
(RLNE5650873)