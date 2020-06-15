All apartments in Great Bend
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1021 McKinley St.

1021 Mckinley Street · (620) 236-3557
Location

1021 Mckinley Street, Great Bend, KS 67530

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1021 McKinley St. · Avail. Jul 10

$750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1470 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1021 McKinley St. Available 07/10/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home with Double Detached Garage! - This lovely home has 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 Bathrooms, a Bonus Room, and Cute Loft. We include the stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Double detached garage - and large corner lot, conveniently located near restaurants, grocery stores, and other amenities.

Price based on a one year lease and standard occupancy per bedroom. Pets must be pre-approved along with a deposit of one half the rent amount. All locations are non-smoking inside.

Call 620-236-3557 for more information
www.mpireproperties.com

Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE2752002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

