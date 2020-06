Amenities

701 Plaza Dr Available 07/15/20 701 Plaza Drive - This Charming home will have you Stunned the moment you walk through the door. With a large open window and bright, soft colors, there is so much natural light to welcome you in. As you walk through the living room towards the kitchen there is a hallway to your left with all three bedrooms and the spacious bathroom. The 1st bedroom on the left is the largest and has 2 closets. On the right is the updated and spacious bathroom. At the end of the hall is the 2 remaining bedrooms. The one on the left is slightly larger than the one on the right. Two of the rooms are equipped with ceiling fans and all 3 have plenty of natural light. The kitchen will have you feeling like an inspired chef with more than enough storage and space to cook and bake and host gatherings. This home comes with a washer and dryer which is next to the back door that leads you to the huge fenced in yard which has plenty of space for your pet to roam and play! This house will give you endless inspiration for adding your own design and character to make this house your home. With brand new flooring and paint throughout it is turn-key ready for new residents!



(RLNE5136415)