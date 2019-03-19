All apartments in Gardner
890 S Woodson Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

890 S Woodson Ct

890 South Woodson Court · No Longer Available
Location

890 South Woodson Court, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7e2abae013 ----
*CURRENTLY OCCUPIED - CANNOT BE VIEWED UNTIL MAY 14th!

*Woodson D Floor - 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Unfinished Basement, 1 Car Garage??

Remarkable value and an unbeatable location. Welcome to Cottage Park Townhomes.

Cottage Park Townhomes is included in the Cottage Park Villas Homes Association which provides all Lawn and Landscape mowing and maintenance as well as snow removal. All of this is included in the monthly rent.

Variety is the spice of life! We have four different floor plans available in the Cottage Park community. Please see our website for floor plan descriptions and contact our Leasing agents directly for current availability!

Please Note, floor plan and interior/exterior colors will vary by unit.

Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit per unit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150.00 per pet for ALL pets. Monthly pet rent is based upon the full grown weight of each animal:
http://www.priebpropertymanagement.com/pet-policy.html

For more information or to fill out an application, please visit our website:
http://www.priebpropertymanagement.com/cottage-park--ks.html

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 890 S Woodson Ct have any available units?
890 S Woodson Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
Is 890 S Woodson Ct currently offering any rent specials?
890 S Woodson Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 890 S Woodson Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 890 S Woodson Ct is pet friendly.
Does 890 S Woodson Ct offer parking?
Yes, 890 S Woodson Ct offers parking.
Does 890 S Woodson Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 890 S Woodson Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 890 S Woodson Ct have a pool?
No, 890 S Woodson Ct does not have a pool.
Does 890 S Woodson Ct have accessible units?
No, 890 S Woodson Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 890 S Woodson Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 890 S Woodson Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 890 S Woodson Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 890 S Woodson Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

