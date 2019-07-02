886 S Woodson Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c670e0c058 ---- *CURRENTLY IN THE MAKE-READY STAGE, CANNOT BE VIEWED UNTIL JUNE 26th! *Woodson A Floor Plan Remarkable value and an unbeatable location. Welcome to Cottage Park Townhomes. Cottage Park Townhomes is included in the Cottage Park Villas Homes Association which provides all Lawn and Landscape mowing and maintenance as well as snow removal. All of this is included in the monthly rent. Variety is the spice of life! We have four different floor plans available in the Cottage Park community. Please see our website for floor plan descriptions and contact our Leasing agents directly for current availability! Please Note, floor plan and interior/exterior colors will vary by unit. Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit per unit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150.00 per pet for ALL pets. Monthly pet rent is based upon the full grown weight of each animal: https://priebpropertymanagement.com/pet-policy For more information or to fill out an application, please visit our website: https://priebpropertymanagement.com/cottage-park