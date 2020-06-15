All apartments in Gardner
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

822 S Mulberry Street

822 S Mulberry St · (800) 314-4490
Location

822 S Mulberry St, Gardner, KS 66030

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 822 S Mulberry Street · Avail. Aug 1

$1,550

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1512 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
822 S Mulberry Street Available 08/01/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing*

Available to view on August 1st!

Beautiful four bedroom, two bath home in Gardner! This home WILL NOT last long. This home features a great, functional floor plan with all the modern upgrades. The kitchen has all major appliances and the laundry room has washer and dryer hook ups. We are pet friendly, so be sure to ask us about our pet policy!

Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE5839991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 S Mulberry Street have any available units?
822 S Mulberry Street has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
Is 822 S Mulberry Street currently offering any rent specials?
822 S Mulberry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 S Mulberry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 822 S Mulberry Street is pet friendly.
Does 822 S Mulberry Street offer parking?
No, 822 S Mulberry Street does not offer parking.
Does 822 S Mulberry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 S Mulberry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 S Mulberry Street have a pool?
No, 822 S Mulberry Street does not have a pool.
Does 822 S Mulberry Street have accessible units?
No, 822 S Mulberry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 822 S Mulberry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 S Mulberry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 822 S Mulberry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 822 S Mulberry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
