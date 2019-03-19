802 S Woodson Ct

Amenities

pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, CANNOT BE VIEWED UNTIL FEBRUARY 15th!



*Woodson D Floor Plan



Remarkable value and an unbeatable location. Welcome to Cottage Park Townhomes.



Woodson D Floor Plan - ?2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Unit

Lower Level includes eat-in kitchen, living room, half bath and entry into the single car garage. Upper Level includes two master suites with private bathrooms and laundry on the bedroom level.



Cottage Park Townhomes is included in the Cottage Park Villas Homes Association which provides all Lawn and Landscape mowing and maintenance as well as snow removal. All of this is included in the monthly rent.



Please note, interior and exterior colors will vary by unit.



Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit per unit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150.00 per pet for ALL pets. Monthly pet rent is based upon the full grown weight of each animal:

