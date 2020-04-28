All apartments in Gardner
761 S Mulberry Street

Location

761 S Mulberry St, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing*

Available to view April 24th!

Come check out this brand new home in Gardner, KS!!! Are you looking for something with a functional floor plane and neutral color palette? This home is for you! We are also pet friendly, so we welcome your furr friends! (Breed restrictions apply)

Ask us about our Home Town Hero Program!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE5694058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 761 S Mulberry Street have any available units?
761 S Mulberry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
Is 761 S Mulberry Street currently offering any rent specials?
761 S Mulberry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 761 S Mulberry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 761 S Mulberry Street is pet friendly.
Does 761 S Mulberry Street offer parking?
No, 761 S Mulberry Street does not offer parking.
Does 761 S Mulberry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 761 S Mulberry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 761 S Mulberry Street have a pool?
No, 761 S Mulberry Street does not have a pool.
Does 761 S Mulberry Street have accessible units?
No, 761 S Mulberry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 761 S Mulberry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 761 S Mulberry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 761 S Mulberry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 761 S Mulberry Street does not have units with air conditioning.

