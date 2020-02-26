Rent Calculator
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:51 AM
748 South Magnolia Street
748 S Magnolia St
·
No Longer Available
Location
748 S Magnolia St, Gardner, KS 66030
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 748 South Magnolia Street have any available units?
748 South Magnolia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gardner, KS
.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gardner Rent Report
.
Is 748 South Magnolia Street currently offering any rent specials?
748 South Magnolia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 748 South Magnolia Street pet-friendly?
No, 748 South Magnolia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gardner
.
Does 748 South Magnolia Street offer parking?
No, 748 South Magnolia Street does not offer parking.
Does 748 South Magnolia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 748 South Magnolia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 748 South Magnolia Street have a pool?
No, 748 South Magnolia Street does not have a pool.
Does 748 South Magnolia Street have accessible units?
No, 748 South Magnolia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 748 South Magnolia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 748 South Magnolia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 748 South Magnolia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 748 South Magnolia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
