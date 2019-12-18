All apartments in Gardner
748 Redwood St
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

748 Redwood St

748 Redwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

748 Redwood Street, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Gardner Duplex-Showing NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1116998?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit with a partiallly finished basement and a one car garage. There is a spacious unfenced back yard. Completely remodeled and has everything new! All stainless steel appliances in the kitchen! Vinyl wood plank flooring, new paint, brand new carpet in the bedrooms.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5261310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 748 Redwood St have any available units?
748 Redwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
What amenities does 748 Redwood St have?
Some of 748 Redwood St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 748 Redwood St currently offering any rent specials?
748 Redwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 748 Redwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 748 Redwood St is pet friendly.
Does 748 Redwood St offer parking?
Yes, 748 Redwood St offers parking.
Does 748 Redwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 748 Redwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 748 Redwood St have a pool?
No, 748 Redwood St does not have a pool.
Does 748 Redwood St have accessible units?
No, 748 Redwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 748 Redwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 748 Redwood St does not have units with dishwashers.

