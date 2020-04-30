All apartments in Gardner
730 South Magnolia Street
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:50 PM

730 South Magnolia Street

730 S Magnolia St · No Longer Available
Location

730 S Magnolia St, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come check out this brand new home in Gardner, KS!!! Are you looking for something with a functional floor plane and neutral color palette? This home is for you! We are also pet friendly, so we welcome your furr friends! (Breed restrictions apply)

Ask us about our Home Town Hero Program!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 South Magnolia Street have any available units?
730 South Magnolia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
Is 730 South Magnolia Street currently offering any rent specials?
730 South Magnolia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 South Magnolia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 730 South Magnolia Street is pet friendly.
Does 730 South Magnolia Street offer parking?
No, 730 South Magnolia Street does not offer parking.
Does 730 South Magnolia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 South Magnolia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 South Magnolia Street have a pool?
No, 730 South Magnolia Street does not have a pool.
Does 730 South Magnolia Street have accessible units?
No, 730 South Magnolia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 730 South Magnolia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 South Magnolia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 730 South Magnolia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 730 South Magnolia Street does not have units with air conditioning.

