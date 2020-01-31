717 S Cherry Street

Amenities

pet friendly

Here is your chance to experience living in a brand new home... They move fast so you want to move fast!!



This brand new three bedroom, two bath home has the perfect floor plan for people that love to entertain.



Our Patriot floor plan gives room to a nice spacious kitchen open to an equally nice sized living area.



Luxury vinyl plank is found in all the common areas so its perfect for easy maintenance.This home also has a full unfinished basement with room for storage, possibly an office or craft area, plus room for the kids to play.



Pet Friendly! A privacy fence can be added for an increase in rent of $50.00.



**South Cherry Street is located in the Plum Creek community, located off W 183rd St & S Center St, near Trail Ridge Middle School.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

