715 South Magnolia Street
715 South Magnolia Street

715 S Magnolia St · No Longer Available
Location

715 S Magnolia St, Gardner, KS 66030

Here is your chance to experience living in a brand new home... They move fast so you want to move fast!!

This brand new three bedroom, two bath home has the perfect floor plan for people that love to entertain.

Our Patriot floor plan gives room to a nice spacious kitchen open to an equally nice sized living area.

Luxury vinyl plank is found in all the common areas so its perfect for easy maintenance.This home also has a full unfinished basement with room for storage, possibly an office or craft area, plus room for the kids to play.

Pet Friendly! A privacy fence can be added for an increase in rent of $50.00.

**South Magnolia Street is located in the Plum Creek community, located off W 183rd St & S Center St, near Trail Ridge Middle School.

Utilize our self-showing on this property here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1123301?source=marketing

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 South Magnolia Street have any available units?
715 South Magnolia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
Is 715 South Magnolia Street currently offering any rent specials?
715 South Magnolia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 South Magnolia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 South Magnolia Street is pet friendly.
Does 715 South Magnolia Street offer parking?
No, 715 South Magnolia Street does not offer parking.
Does 715 South Magnolia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 South Magnolia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 South Magnolia Street have a pool?
No, 715 South Magnolia Street does not have a pool.
Does 715 South Magnolia Street have accessible units?
No, 715 South Magnolia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 715 South Magnolia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 South Magnolia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 South Magnolia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 South Magnolia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
