Gardner, KS
712 South Magnolia Street
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:51 PM

712 South Magnolia Street

712 S Magnolia St · No Longer Available
Location

712 S Magnolia St, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Beautiful three bedroom, two bath home in Plum Creek!

This home features three bedrooms, two spacious bathrooms with luxury vinyl plank in common areas and carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen and living room are one big open room that is ideal for entertaining or if you have larger furniture! The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and beautiful darker cabinets!!

The basement is very large and would be perfect for someone who works from home and needs a full office, craft room, game room, play room... the possibilities are endless!

We are pet friendly!

Ask about our Hometown Hero Program!!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 South Magnolia Street have any available units?
712 South Magnolia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 South Magnolia Street have?
Some of 712 South Magnolia Street's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 South Magnolia Street currently offering any rent specials?
712 South Magnolia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 South Magnolia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 South Magnolia Street is pet friendly.
Does 712 South Magnolia Street offer parking?
No, 712 South Magnolia Street does not offer parking.
Does 712 South Magnolia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 South Magnolia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 South Magnolia Street have a pool?
No, 712 South Magnolia Street does not have a pool.
Does 712 South Magnolia Street have accessible units?
No, 712 South Magnolia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 712 South Magnolia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 South Magnolia Street does not have units with dishwashers.

