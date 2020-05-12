All apartments in Gardner
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:09 AM

653 Woodson Ln

653 Woodson Lane · No Longer Available
Location

653 Woodson Lane, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
653 Woodson Lane, Gardner, Ks 66030
Recently remodeled townhome in excellent condtion. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 car garage. Kitchen appliances included. Close to I35 in Gardner, Ks. Masks and social distancing are required to see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 653 Woodson Ln have any available units?
653 Woodson Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
What amenities does 653 Woodson Ln have?
Some of 653 Woodson Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 653 Woodson Ln currently offering any rent specials?
653 Woodson Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 653 Woodson Ln pet-friendly?
No, 653 Woodson Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardner.
Does 653 Woodson Ln offer parking?
Yes, 653 Woodson Ln offers parking.
Does 653 Woodson Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 653 Woodson Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 653 Woodson Ln have a pool?
No, 653 Woodson Ln does not have a pool.
Does 653 Woodson Ln have accessible units?
No, 653 Woodson Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 653 Woodson Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 653 Woodson Ln has units with dishwashers.

