653 Woodson Lane, Gardner, Ks 66030 Recently remodeled townhome in excellent condtion. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 car garage. Kitchen appliances included. Close to I35 in Gardner, Ks. Masks and social distancing are required to see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 653 Woodson Ln have any available units?
653 Woodson Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
What amenities does 653 Woodson Ln have?
Some of 653 Woodson Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 653 Woodson Ln currently offering any rent specials?
653 Woodson Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.