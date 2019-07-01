All apartments in Gardner
600 North Spruce Street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

600 North Spruce Street

600 North Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Location

600 North Spruce Street, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to 600 N Spruce St., a cozy Gardner, KS home! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. We are working towards making your house hunting decision easier since most of this home has been enhanced with remodeling. Some of the renovations include freshly painted walls, stylish fixtures and professionally installed flooring. The kitchen will include all the major appliances, granite counter tops, ceramic tile and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. To make this home even more appealing it also has a finished basement with a walk out and a garage! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 North Spruce Street have any available units?
600 North Spruce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 North Spruce Street have?
Some of 600 North Spruce Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 North Spruce Street currently offering any rent specials?
600 North Spruce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 North Spruce Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 North Spruce Street is pet friendly.
Does 600 North Spruce Street offer parking?
Yes, 600 North Spruce Street offers parking.
Does 600 North Spruce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 North Spruce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 North Spruce Street have a pool?
No, 600 North Spruce Street does not have a pool.
Does 600 North Spruce Street have accessible units?
No, 600 North Spruce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 600 North Spruce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 North Spruce Street does not have units with dishwashers.
