600 North Spruce Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to 600 N Spruce St., a cozy Gardner, KS home! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. We are working towards making your house hunting decision easier since most of this home has been enhanced with remodeling. Some of the renovations include freshly painted walls, stylish fixtures and professionally installed flooring. The kitchen will include all the major appliances, granite counter tops, ceramic tile and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. To make this home even more appealing it also has a finished basement with a walk out and a garage! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.