Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

595 South Walnut Street

595 South Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

595 South Walnut Street, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details.This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home has an open floor plan with a lot of great amenities. It includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and an island in the kitchen. There is a sliding glass door in the dining area that leads to the back deck. In the basement, there is a 4th bedroom, a bonus room, the laundry room with a full bath! Come tour this home today before its gone!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 595 South Walnut Street have any available units?
595 South Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
What amenities does 595 South Walnut Street have?
Some of 595 South Walnut Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 595 South Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
595 South Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 595 South Walnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 595 South Walnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 595 South Walnut Street offer parking?
No, 595 South Walnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 595 South Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 595 South Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 595 South Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 595 South Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 595 South Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 595 South Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 595 South Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 595 South Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.

