Last updated February 23 2020 at 4:41 PM

577 South Walnut Street

577 South Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

577 South Walnut Street, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 577 South Walnut Street have any available units?
577 South Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
Is 577 South Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
577 South Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 577 South Walnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 577 South Walnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 577 South Walnut Street offer parking?
No, 577 South Walnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 577 South Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 577 South Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 577 South Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 577 South Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 577 South Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 577 South Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 577 South Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 577 South Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 577 South Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 577 South Walnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.

