All apartments in Gardner
Find more places like 568 South Walnut Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardner, KS
/
568 South Walnut Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

568 South Walnut Street

568 South Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardner
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

568 South Walnut Street, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. We are pet-friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also includes an island for extra prep space and storage. The living room is open with large windows and an electric fireplace. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and an attached en-suite bathroom that includes double sinks and a bathtub. The basement area is finished with a third full bathroom, a fourth bedroom, and the laundry room. The backyard is spacious and fenced in with a beautiful wooden deck, and the home has a two car garage in the front. This beautiful home will not be available for long! Apply today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 568 South Walnut Street have any available units?
568 South Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
What amenities does 568 South Walnut Street have?
Some of 568 South Walnut Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 568 South Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
568 South Walnut Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 568 South Walnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 568 South Walnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 568 South Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 568 South Walnut Street does offer parking.
Does 568 South Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 568 South Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 568 South Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 568 South Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 568 South Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 568 South Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 568 South Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 568 South Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gardner Apartments with BalconyGardner Apartments with Parking
Gardner Apartments with PoolGardner Cheap Places
Gardner Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City