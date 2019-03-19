All apartments in Gardner
Find more places like 536 South Poplar Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardner, KS
/
536 South Poplar Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

536 South Poplar Street

536 South Poplar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardner
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

536 South Poplar Street, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details.This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home has an open floor plan with a lot of great amenities. It includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and an island in the kitchen. There is a sliding glass door in the dining area that leads to the back deck. In the basement, there is a 4th bedroom, a bonus room, the laundry room with a full bath! Come tour this home today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 South Poplar Street have any available units?
536 South Poplar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
What amenities does 536 South Poplar Street have?
Some of 536 South Poplar Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 South Poplar Street currently offering any rent specials?
536 South Poplar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 South Poplar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 536 South Poplar Street is pet friendly.
Does 536 South Poplar Street offer parking?
No, 536 South Poplar Street does not offer parking.
Does 536 South Poplar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 536 South Poplar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 South Poplar Street have a pool?
No, 536 South Poplar Street does not have a pool.
Does 536 South Poplar Street have accessible units?
No, 536 South Poplar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 536 South Poplar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 536 South Poplar Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gardner Apartments with BalconyGardner Apartments with Garage
Gardner Apartments with GymGardner Cheap Places
Gardner Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City