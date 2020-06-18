388 W Madison St

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Extraordinary Gardner Home-Available NOW!! - Schedule a self-guided tour here:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1740283?source=marketing

Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com



Wow!! Built in 2018, home has over 2700 sqft of living space!! Beautiful new home; 4 bedroom, 3 full bath and 1 half bath. Giant master walk in closet, 2nd floor laundry, granite throughout. Tile, hardwoods, family room. 9' ceilings, 1st floor and basement. All new stainless steel appliances including large refrigerator. You can walk to Madison and Gardner Edgerton High School. NO PETS.



We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). NO PETS. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5779747)