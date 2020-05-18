All apartments in Gardner
361 N Cottonwood St

361 North Cottonwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

361 North Cottonwood Street, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
361 N Cottonwood St Available 06/08/20 Adorable Gardner Ranch Home-Available in JUNE!! - Get on the waiting list here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1740205?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Nice three bedroom, two bathroom ranch house. This all electric home has a vaulted ceiling in the living room and ceiling fans throughout. The house does not have a basement but has an oversized two car garage for storage and a small storage container in the backyard. The house is located in a quiet Gardner neighborhood on a dead end street. No CATS-Small Dogs only.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). NO CATS, small dogs allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5779693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 361 N Cottonwood St have any available units?
361 N Cottonwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
Is 361 N Cottonwood St currently offering any rent specials?
361 N Cottonwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 361 N Cottonwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 361 N Cottonwood St is pet friendly.
Does 361 N Cottonwood St offer parking?
Yes, 361 N Cottonwood St offers parking.
Does 361 N Cottonwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 361 N Cottonwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 361 N Cottonwood St have a pool?
No, 361 N Cottonwood St does not have a pool.
Does 361 N Cottonwood St have accessible units?
No, 361 N Cottonwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 361 N Cottonwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 361 N Cottonwood St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 361 N Cottonwood St have units with air conditioning?
No, 361 N Cottonwood St does not have units with air conditioning.

