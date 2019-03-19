All apartments in Gardner
Find more places like 31959 West 172nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardner, KS
/
31959 West 172nd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

31959 West 172nd Street

31959 West 172nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardner
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

31959 West 172nd Street, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
First Month's Rent $99.00 with any 15 month lease signed by February 28th!

This brand new three bedroom, two bath home has the perfect floor plan for people that love to entertain.
The Patriot floor plan provides 1,494 square feet of room that includes a nice spacious kitchen open to an equally nice sized living area. Modern palette and luxury vinyl plank is found in all the common areas so its perfect for easy cleaning.

This home also has a full unfinished basement with plenty of room for storage plus room for the kids to play.

The community is a close distance to shopping and businesses that include JB Hunt and the Amazon Distribution Center.

This home is worth a look...

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,430, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,330, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31959 West 172nd Street have any available units?
31959 West 172nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
Is 31959 West 172nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
31959 West 172nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31959 West 172nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 31959 West 172nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 31959 West 172nd Street offer parking?
No, 31959 West 172nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 31959 West 172nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31959 West 172nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31959 West 172nd Street have a pool?
No, 31959 West 172nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 31959 West 172nd Street have accessible units?
No, 31959 West 172nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31959 West 172nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 31959 West 172nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31959 West 172nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 31959 West 172nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gardner Apartments with BalconyGardner Apartments with Parking
Gardner Apartments with PoolGardner Cheap Places
Gardner Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City