31959 West 172nd Street

First Month's Rent $99.00 with any 15 month lease signed by February 28th!



This brand new three bedroom, two bath home has the perfect floor plan for people that love to entertain.

The Patriot floor plan provides 1,494 square feet of room that includes a nice spacious kitchen open to an equally nice sized living area. Modern palette and luxury vinyl plank is found in all the common areas so its perfect for easy cleaning.



This home also has a full unfinished basement with plenty of room for storage plus room for the kids to play.



The community is a close distance to shopping and businesses that include JB Hunt and the Amazon Distribution Center.



This home is worth a look...



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,430, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,330, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.