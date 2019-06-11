All apartments in Gardner
Find more places like 230 Bedford St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardner, KS
/
230 Bedford St.
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

230 Bedford St.

230 Bedford Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardner
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

230 Bedford Street, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SHOWING NOW!! - Schedule here:
https://renter.rently.com/properties/888086?source=marketing
Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment.

3 bedroom, 2 bath split level duplex in Gardner! Living room and kitchen are on the main floor. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Lower level has bedroom and full bath with access to 1 car garage. Large unfinished basement for storage and washer/dryer hook-up.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4851066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Bedford St. have any available units?
230 Bedford St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
Is 230 Bedford St. currently offering any rent specials?
230 Bedford St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Bedford St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 Bedford St. is pet friendly.
Does 230 Bedford St. offer parking?
Yes, 230 Bedford St. offers parking.
Does 230 Bedford St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Bedford St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Bedford St. have a pool?
No, 230 Bedford St. does not have a pool.
Does 230 Bedford St. have accessible units?
No, 230 Bedford St. does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Bedford St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Bedford St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Bedford St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 Bedford St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gardner Apartments with BalconyGardner Apartments with Parking
Gardner Apartments with PoolGardner Cheap Places
Gardner Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City