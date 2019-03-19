All apartments in Gardner
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17182 Kill Creek Road

17182 Kill Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

17182 Kill Creek Road, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
1 MONTH FREE RENT

THIS HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS AND TWO BATHS WITH OTHER GREAT FEATURES:
OPEN CONCEPT
WOOD FLOORS
NEW CARPET
STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN THE KITCHEN PLUS A EAT-IN AREA
MASTER BEDROOM AS AN EN SUITE WITH WALK IN CLOSETS
UNFINISHED BASEMENT AND EXTENDED GARAGE FOR STORAGE

AVAILABLE NOW (we currently have 3 available)

or visit rently to view other units available

*****ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIAL--ONE MONTH FREE AND $99 DEPOSIT (with approved credit)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

