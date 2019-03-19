THIS HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS AND TWO BATHS WITH OTHER GREAT FEATURES: OPEN CONCEPT WOOD FLOORS NEW CARPET STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN THE KITCHEN PLUS A EAT-IN AREA MASTER BEDROOM AS AN EN SUITE WITH WALK IN CLOSETS UNFINISHED BASEMENT AND EXTENDED GARAGE FOR STORAGE
AVAILABLE NOW (we currently have 3 available)
*****ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIAL--ONE MONTH FREE AND $99 DEPOSIT (with approved credit) This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17182 Kill Creek Road have any available units?
17182 Kill Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
What amenities does 17182 Kill Creek Road have?
Some of 17182 Kill Creek Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17182 Kill Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
17182 Kill Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17182 Kill Creek Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 17182 Kill Creek Road is pet friendly.
Does 17182 Kill Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 17182 Kill Creek Road offers parking.
Does 17182 Kill Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17182 Kill Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17182 Kill Creek Road have a pool?
No, 17182 Kill Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 17182 Kill Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 17182 Kill Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 17182 Kill Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 17182 Kill Creek Road does not have units with dishwashers.
