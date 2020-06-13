All apartments in Gardner
17179 South Baxter Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:49 PM

17179 South Baxter Street

17179 Baxter Street · (913) 802-6533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17179 Baxter Street, Gardner, KS 66030

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1652 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17179 South Baxter Street have any available units?
17179 South Baxter Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
Is 17179 South Baxter Street currently offering any rent specials?
17179 South Baxter Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17179 South Baxter Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17179 South Baxter Street is pet friendly.
Does 17179 South Baxter Street offer parking?
No, 17179 South Baxter Street does not offer parking.
Does 17179 South Baxter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17179 South Baxter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17179 South Baxter Street have a pool?
No, 17179 South Baxter Street does not have a pool.
Does 17179 South Baxter Street have accessible units?
No, 17179 South Baxter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17179 South Baxter Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17179 South Baxter Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17179 South Baxter Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17179 South Baxter Street does not have units with air conditioning.
