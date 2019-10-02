All apartments in Gardner
17151 King Court

Location

17151 King Court, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Another great property from Renters Warehouse and the Dave Tomassi leasing team. Text or call 785-969-8857. This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, cozy living room with fireplace, 2 car garage and a large fenced in backyard with a storage shed. The home features new carpet throughout, a large finished family room in the basement and high ceilings with an over sized window in the master bedroom. Walking distance to Gardner Edgerton High School. Available now, rent is $1645 per month, $1645 security deposit, one time $150 admin fee, and $7 monthly reporting/processing fee. $45 application fee per adult 18 and older. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent. No evictions, No felonies, and good rental history. No Section 8. No smoking. Renters insurance required. Pets negotiable with additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

