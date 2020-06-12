/
2 bedroom apartments
11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Frontenac, KS
1 Unit Available
110 South Cherokee Street
110 South Cherokee Street, Frontenac, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
900 sqft
Nice home on quiet street in Frontenac, KS. 2 bedroom 1 bath home with large yard and basement. Pet friendly with additional $25 monthly fee per pet per month.
Results within 5 miles of Frontenac
1 Unit Available
206 W 1st
206 West 1st Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$625
206 W 1st Available 06/15/20 PRE - LEASE - 2 bedroom 1 bath home - OCCUPIED - Will show with approved application and appointment. Very nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with fantastic kitchen. Refrigerator and Stove hookups for your washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
1004 E. 10th
1004 East 10th Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
1004 E. 10th Available 07/10/20 PRE LEASE - cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home with single car garage - OCCUPIED - we will show to approved applicants by appointment only with PPE. Newly remodeled. 2 bedroom 1 bath home with single car garage.
1 Unit Available
1012 N Fairview
1012 North Fairview Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$775
1012 N Fairview Available 07/15/20 Very Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home on quiet street with large lot - Very Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home on quiet street with large lot. Includes attached 2 car garage, refrigerator, stove and dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
410 North Warren Street
410 North Warren Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$625
1100 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath house, comes with refrigerator, Gas stove and 2 car detached garage. New carpet, flooring, paint nice size living room. No section 8 or HUD.
1 Unit Available
420 Free Kings Highway
420 S Free King Hwy, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$675
989 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment. All utilities are included except electric, the tenant pays electric. Comes with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher. Newly remodeled and freshly new painted apartment, nice hardwood flooring throughout the apartments.
1 Unit Available
2021 South Elm Street
2021 S Elm St, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$495
800 sqft
Will show to approved applicants by appointment only. PPE required. Sutton Place Apartments are in walking distance to PSU! These nice units are all 2 bedroom 1 bath. Pet friendly depending on size and type.
1 Unit Available
2017 South Elm Street
2017 South Elm Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$495
800 sqft
PRE-LEASING AVAILABLE JUNE 15TH- only approve applicant do showings Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs apartment in walking distance to PSU. Plenty of parking available for tenants.
1 Unit Available
1910 JF Kennedy
1910 John F Kennedy Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
1910 JF Kennedy Apt B - 1910 JF Kennedy Apt. B Available 06/15/20 PRE LEASE - Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex - LEASE NOW WHILE THEY LAST - Occupied, we will show to approved applicant by appointment.
1 Unit Available
418 W. 9th St.
418 West 9th Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
1200 sqft
- Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home for $600.00 - Cute and spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath home with large living room and second living space. Includes a detached garage, large back deck and unfinished basement..
1 Unit Available
619 W Forest
619 West Forest Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$550
PRE-LEASE Nice 2 bed 1 bath home with huge shed and garage - OCCUPIED - will show to approved applicant by appointment only. Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home, Includes refrigerator and stove.