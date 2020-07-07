All apartments in Frontenac
301 East Granby Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:39 PM

301 East Granby Street

301 East Granby Street · (620) 249-5767
Location

301 East Granby Street, Frontenac, KS 66763

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath house in walking distance to Frontenac school. Refrigerator and stove hook ups for your washer and dryer included. Detachated Garage, Quite neighborhood, Pets allowed, max of 2 pets with $25 per month per pet fee.

Our office requires an approved rental application before we can lease a property. The application is on our website and is $20 to apply. Visit our website at www.proxproperty.com. We can only hold a property with a signed lease and full deposit paid for up to two weeks.

Rental Terms: Rent: $495, Application Fee: $20, Security Deposit: $495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 East Granby Street have any available units?
301 East Granby Street has a unit available for $495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 301 East Granby Street have?
Some of 301 East Granby Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 East Granby Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 East Granby Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 East Granby Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 East Granby Street is pet friendly.
Does 301 East Granby Street offer parking?
Yes, 301 East Granby Street offers parking.
Does 301 East Granby Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 East Granby Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 East Granby Street have a pool?
No, 301 East Granby Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 East Granby Street have accessible units?
No, 301 East Granby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 East Granby Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 East Granby Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 East Granby Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 East Granby Street does not have units with air conditioning.
