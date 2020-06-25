Amenities
3810 W. 63rd St Available 08/06/20 {3810} Reinhardt Estates True Ranch + Totally Remodeled + Amazing Open Floorplan + Circle Driveway - Completely renovated, corner lot in the lovely Fairway neighborhood!
Open main level features formal dining room, spacious kitchen, hearth room and great room with fireplace! Master suite with wood flooring, two additional bedrooms with carpeting. Main level laundry room.
Finished lower level features large, tiled rec room!
2-Car garage. Fenced Yard.
KITCHEN : 13x12
HEARTH RM: 13x8
DINING RM: 12x10
Great RM: 21x13
DECK: 25x8
FINISHED LL: 9x13
MBR: 15x13
BR2: 13x11
BR3: 13x12
Highlands Elementary
Indian Hills Middle
Shawnee Mission East HS
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5153477)