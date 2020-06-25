All apartments in Fairway
3810 W. 63rd St
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

3810 W. 63rd St

3810 West 63rd Street · (913) 266-5608
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3810 West 63rd Street, Fairway, KS 66205
Fairway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3810 W. 63rd St · Avail. Aug 6

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1689 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3810 W. 63rd St Available 08/06/20 {3810} Reinhardt Estates True Ranch + Totally Remodeled + Amazing Open Floorplan + Circle Driveway - Completely renovated, corner lot in the lovely Fairway neighborhood!

Open main level features formal dining room, spacious kitchen, hearth room and great room with fireplace! Master suite with wood flooring, two additional bedrooms with carpeting. Main level laundry room.

Finished lower level features large, tiled rec room!

2-Car garage. Fenced Yard.

KITCHEN : 13x12
HEARTH RM: 13x8
DINING RM: 12x10
Great RM: 21x13
DECK: 25x8
FINISHED LL: 9x13
MBR: 15x13
BR2: 13x11
BR3: 13x12

Highlands Elementary
Indian Hills Middle
Shawnee Mission East HS

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5153477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 W. 63rd St have any available units?
3810 W. 63rd St has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3810 W. 63rd St have?
Some of 3810 W. 63rd St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 W. 63rd St currently offering any rent specials?
3810 W. 63rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 W. 63rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3810 W. 63rd St is pet friendly.
Does 3810 W. 63rd St offer parking?
Yes, 3810 W. 63rd St offers parking.
Does 3810 W. 63rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3810 W. 63rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 W. 63rd St have a pool?
No, 3810 W. 63rd St does not have a pool.
Does 3810 W. 63rd St have accessible units?
No, 3810 W. 63rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 W. 63rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3810 W. 63rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3810 W. 63rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3810 W. 63rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
