Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking gym 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill clubhouse conference room internet cafe playground smoke-free community trash valet

Newly developed, Whittier Place offers spacious 2 & 3-bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy a playground, outdoor picnic areas with grills, 1/2 basketball court, beautiful community room with computer stations, fitness center, an onsite staff and 24-hour emergency maintenance all for the convenience and use for our residents. Large open floorplans with fully equipped kitchens featuring a garbage disposal, dishwasher, microwave oven, refrigerator and stove/oven. Each home also has ceiling fans and includes a washer/dryer. Beautifully located in Emporia Kansas, Whittier Place is the perfect choice for your new affordable home.