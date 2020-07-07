All apartments in Emporia
Last updated July 7 2020 at 9:19 AM

Whittier Place

1200 Whittier Street ·
Location

1200 Whittier Street, Emporia, KS 66801

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Whittier Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
gym
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
clubhouse
conference room
internet cafe
playground
smoke-free community
trash valet
Newly developed, Whittier Place offers spacious 2 & 3-bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy a playground, outdoor picnic areas with grills, 1/2 basketball court, beautiful community room with computer stations, fitness center, an onsite staff and 24-hour emergency maintenance all for the convenience and use for our residents. Large open floorplans with fully equipped kitchens featuring a garbage disposal, dishwasher, microwave oven, refrigerator and stove/oven. Each home also has ceiling fans and includes a washer/dryer. Beautifully located in Emporia Kansas, Whittier Place is the perfect choice for your new affordable home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Whittier Place have any available units?
Whittier Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Emporia, KS.
What amenities does Whittier Place have?
Some of Whittier Place's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Whittier Place currently offering any rent specials?
Whittier Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Whittier Place pet-friendly?
No, Whittier Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Emporia.
Does Whittier Place offer parking?
Yes, Whittier Place offers parking.
Does Whittier Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Whittier Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Whittier Place have a pool?
No, Whittier Place does not have a pool.
Does Whittier Place have accessible units?
Yes, Whittier Place has accessible units.
Does Whittier Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Whittier Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Whittier Place have units with air conditioning?
No, Whittier Place does not have units with air conditioning.
