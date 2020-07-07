Amenities
Newly developed, Whittier Place offers spacious 2 & 3-bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy a playground, outdoor picnic areas with grills, 1/2 basketball court, beautiful community room with computer stations, fitness center, an onsite staff and 24-hour emergency maintenance all for the convenience and use for our residents. Large open floorplans with fully equipped kitchens featuring a garbage disposal, dishwasher, microwave oven, refrigerator and stove/oven. Each home also has ceiling fans and includes a washer/dryer. Beautifully located in Emporia Kansas, Whittier Place is the perfect choice for your new affordable home.