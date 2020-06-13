Rent Calculator
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
612 W Locust
612 West Locust Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
612 West Locust Avenue, El Dorado, KS 67042
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Huge 2 bedroom/1 bath in El Dorado! - - Tons of square footage
- Hardwood floors
- Incredibly big living room
- Very large bedrooms
- Basement for storage
- Covered front porch
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4410755)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 612 W Locust have any available units?
612 W Locust doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
El Dorado, KS
.
Is 612 W Locust currently offering any rent specials?
612 W Locust isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 W Locust pet-friendly?
No, 612 W Locust is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in El Dorado
.
Does 612 W Locust offer parking?
No, 612 W Locust does not offer parking.
Does 612 W Locust have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 W Locust does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 W Locust have a pool?
No, 612 W Locust does not have a pool.
Does 612 W Locust have accessible units?
No, 612 W Locust does not have accessible units.
Does 612 W Locust have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 W Locust does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 W Locust have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 W Locust does not have units with air conditioning.
