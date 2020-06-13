All apartments in El Dorado
612 W Locust
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

612 W Locust

612 West Locust Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

612 West Locust Avenue, El Dorado, KS 67042

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Huge 2 bedroom/1 bath in El Dorado! - - Tons of square footage
- Hardwood floors
- Incredibly big living room
- Very large bedrooms
- Basement for storage
- Covered front porch

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4410755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 W Locust have any available units?
612 W Locust doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Dorado, KS.
Is 612 W Locust currently offering any rent specials?
612 W Locust isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 W Locust pet-friendly?
No, 612 W Locust is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Dorado.
Does 612 W Locust offer parking?
No, 612 W Locust does not offer parking.
Does 612 W Locust have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 W Locust does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 W Locust have a pool?
No, 612 W Locust does not have a pool.
Does 612 W Locust have accessible units?
No, 612 W Locust does not have accessible units.
Does 612 W Locust have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 W Locust does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 W Locust have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 W Locust does not have units with air conditioning.
