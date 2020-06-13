315 W Pine

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Huge 3 bedroom/2 bath house with double car garage in El Dorado! - - Charming house on a corner lot.

- 2 car garage, large open living room and dining room.

- Come check out this spacious house, it won't last long.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5835341)