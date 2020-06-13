All apartments in El Dorado
El Dorado, KS
315 W Pine
315 W Pine

315 West Pine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

315 West Pine Avenue, El Dorado, KS 67042

pet friendly
garage
pet friendly
parking
garage
Huge 3 bedroom/2 bath house with double car garage in El Dorado! - - Charming house on a corner lot.
- 2 car garage, large open living room and dining room.
- Come check out this spacious house, it won't last long.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5835341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 W Pine have any available units?
315 W Pine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Dorado, KS.
Is 315 W Pine currently offering any rent specials?
315 W Pine isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 W Pine pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 W Pine is pet friendly.
Does 315 W Pine offer parking?
Yes, 315 W Pine does offer parking.
Does 315 W Pine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 W Pine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 W Pine have a pool?
No, 315 W Pine does not have a pool.
Does 315 W Pine have accessible units?
No, 315 W Pine does not have accessible units.
Does 315 W Pine have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 W Pine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 W Pine have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 W Pine does not have units with air conditioning.
