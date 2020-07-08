Adorable and stunning renovated 1 bed - Property Id: 292384
This unit is freshly renovated looking for a long term tenant. 1bd/1ba full ktichen with all you need for cooking your meal. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292384 Property Id 292384
(RLNE5904476)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18 E Lynwood Blvd have any available units?
18 E Lynwood Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eastborough, KS.
What amenities does 18 E Lynwood Blvd have?
Some of 18 E Lynwood Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 E Lynwood Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
18 E Lynwood Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 E Lynwood Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 E Lynwood Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 18 E Lynwood Blvd offer parking?
No, 18 E Lynwood Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 18 E Lynwood Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 E Lynwood Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 E Lynwood Blvd have a pool?
No, 18 E Lynwood Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 18 E Lynwood Blvd have accessible units?
No, 18 E Lynwood Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 18 E Lynwood Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 E Lynwood Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 E Lynwood Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 E Lynwood Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.