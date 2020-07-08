18 E Lynwood Blvd

All apartments in Eastborough
Location

18 Lynnwood Boulevard, Eastborough, KS 67207
Eastborough

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable and stunning renovated 1 bed - Property Id: 292384

This unit is freshly renovated looking for a long term tenant. 1bd/1ba full ktichen with all you need for cooking your meal.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292384
Property Id 292384

(RLNE5904476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

