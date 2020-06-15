All apartments in Derby
Find more places like 1036 N Beau Jardin Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Derby, KS
/
1036 N Beau Jardin Cir
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1036 N Beau Jardin Cir

1036 Beau Jardin Circle · (316) 290-9290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Derby
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1036 Beau Jardin Circle, Derby, KS 67037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1036 N Beau Jardin Cir · Avail. Jul 5

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3259 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
1036 N Beau Jardin Cir Available 07/05/20 $1,000 first month rent - Delightful and Spacious Home in Derby with 3 Car Garage and Fenced in Yard - DELIGHTFUL 5 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME IN DERBY KS

Available July 5, 2020 - Pre-Leasing NOW
$1,000 off first months rent if you move in by July 1,2020.

This home will dazzle you with it's:
- Two dining rooms
- Gas fireplace
- Hardwood floors
- Granite counter tops
- Stainless steel appliances
- Large pantry
- Laundry room w/washer dryer hook ups
- Fenced backyard
- Community pool
- Community hot tub
- 3 car garage
- Central heat and air
- Finished basement w/wet bar
- Derby school district
- Path in back yard that walks out to Hyde Park

PETS ACCEPTED

Rent: $2,200 per month
Deposit: $2,200
Pet Fee: $250
Pet rent: $35 per month

Call 316-290-9290 for more information
https://www.rpmfirstchoice.com/wichita-rentals

(RLNE5830964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 N Beau Jardin Cir have any available units?
1036 N Beau Jardin Cir has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1036 N Beau Jardin Cir have?
Some of 1036 N Beau Jardin Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 N Beau Jardin Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1036 N Beau Jardin Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 N Beau Jardin Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1036 N Beau Jardin Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1036 N Beau Jardin Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1036 N Beau Jardin Cir does offer parking.
Does 1036 N Beau Jardin Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1036 N Beau Jardin Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 N Beau Jardin Cir have a pool?
Yes, 1036 N Beau Jardin Cir has a pool.
Does 1036 N Beau Jardin Cir have accessible units?
No, 1036 N Beau Jardin Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 N Beau Jardin Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1036 N Beau Jardin Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1036 N Beau Jardin Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1036 N Beau Jardin Cir has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1036 N Beau Jardin Cir?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Derby Apartments with BalconyDerby Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Derby Apartments with ParkingDerby Apartments with Pool
Derby Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wichita, KSHaysville, KSValley Center, KS
Maize, KSNewton, KSHalstead, KS
El Dorado, KSAndover, KSHutchinson, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Wichita State University
Friends University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity