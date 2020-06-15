Amenities
1036 N Beau Jardin Cir Available 07/05/20 $1,000 first month rent - Delightful and Spacious Home in Derby with 3 Car Garage and Fenced in Yard - DELIGHTFUL 5 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME IN DERBY KS
Available July 5, 2020 - Pre-Leasing NOW
$1,000 off first months rent if you move in by July 1,2020.
This home will dazzle you with it's:
- Two dining rooms
- Gas fireplace
- Hardwood floors
- Granite counter tops
- Stainless steel appliances
- Large pantry
- Laundry room w/washer dryer hook ups
- Fenced backyard
- Community pool
- Community hot tub
- 3 car garage
- Central heat and air
- Finished basement w/wet bar
- Derby school district
- Path in back yard that walks out to Hyde Park
PETS ACCEPTED
Rent: $2,200 per month
Deposit: $2,200
Pet Fee: $250
Pet rent: $35 per month
Call 316-290-9290 for more information
https://www.rpmfirstchoice.com/wichita-rentals
(RLNE5830964)