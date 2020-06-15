Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

1036 N Beau Jardin Cir Available 07/05/20 $1,000 first month rent - Delightful and Spacious Home in Derby with 3 Car Garage and Fenced in Yard - DELIGHTFUL 5 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME IN DERBY KS



Available July 5, 2020 - Pre-Leasing NOW

$1,000 off first months rent if you move in by July 1,2020.



This home will dazzle you with it's:

- Two dining rooms

- Gas fireplace

- Hardwood floors

- Granite counter tops

- Stainless steel appliances

- Large pantry

- Laundry room w/washer dryer hook ups

- Fenced backyard

- Community pool

- Community hot tub

- 3 car garage

- Central heat and air

- Finished basement w/wet bar

- Derby school district

- Path in back yard that walks out to Hyde Park



PETS ACCEPTED



Rent: $2,200 per month

Deposit: $2,200

Pet Fee: $250

Pet rent: $35 per month



Call 316-290-9290 for more information

https://www.rpmfirstchoice.com/wichita-rentals



(RLNE5830964)