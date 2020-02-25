All apartments in De Soto
Last updated February 25 2020 at 8:14 PM

8564 Primrose Street

8564 Primrose Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8564 Primrose Lane, De Soto, KS 66018

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include, a living room with high ceiling, ceiling fan and fireplace. A pantry cabinet in kitchen and a master bath that has a jacuzzi tub, shower and dual vanity. There is a large walk in closet located off of master bath, first floor laundry, and the home is located in a quiet neighborhood. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

