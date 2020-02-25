8564 Primrose Street

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include, a living room with high ceiling, ceiling fan and fireplace. A pantry cabinet in kitchen and a master bath that has a jacuzzi tub, shower and dual vanity. There is a large walk in closet located off of master bath, first floor laundry, and the home is located in a quiet neighborhood. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.